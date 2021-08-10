Internment arrests played a part in launch of my career, reveals NI hero Gerry Armstrong

Gerry Armstrong scoring his famous goal for Northern Ireland against Spain in the 1982 World Cup

It’s the most celebrated goal in Northern Ireland’s football history — but it might never have happened had the tanks and armoured vehicles not rolled into west Belfast in early August 1971 at the start of internment.

Half a century ago schoolboy Gerry Armstrong, aged 17 and studying for his A-levels, had barely kicked a football, concentrating instead on his first love of Gaelic games.

But a quirk of fate was to set the young Gerry on a very different path to the one he’d imagined, and eventually led to a glittering professional football career and his highlight moment in Valencia in 1982 with the famous winning goal to beat Spain 1-0 in their home World Cup.

Until August 1971 Gerry had never played football outside the school playground and kickabouts in the street.

“Gaelic and hurling were my games,” he said, looking back on the events of 50 years ago that shaped his life.

Brought up in Mica Drive in Beechmount, west Belfast, Gerry had been a successful Gaelic footballer and hurler with the St John’s club. He won Ulster Club titles with them, an All-Ireland Vocational Schools’ football medal with Antrim against Tipperary in Croke Park in 1971, and a Leinster medal with Antrim hurlers.

“My grandfather was a groundsman at Casement Park and one of my earliest memories is of riding around the ground on his tractor and trailer. While he was working, I would be kicking a ball around,” he said.

“Then internment came and a good few of the players at a local football team found themselves arrested. They were short for a match and as I was a big Gaelic player, they thought I would make a good centre-half and asked me if I would fill in.

“That was my first real football experience.

“I started playing more and was scoring a few goals as they moved me up the team. After that I played at school as well and scored twice to help St Thomas’s win the Schools Cup.

“I remember the trophy was the Sir Robin Kinahan Cup. I brought it home and set it on our dining table but even then I just wasn’t bothered about football as a career,” he said.

But the ball was rolling and after three years at Bangor, a career at clubs like Tottenham, Watford and Real Mallorca as well as with Northern Ireland followed.

“Everything fell into place for me after that,” he said.