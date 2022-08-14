Internment bonfire organisers should avoid ‘displays of hatred’ says Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly

Those behind internment bonfires should ensure they contain no “displays of hatred”, Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has said.

Mr Kelly said organisers of the bonfires had a responsibility to make sure they “pass off peacefully”.

Traditionally, the pyres were lit each year to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial on August 9 1971.

The controversial policy saw thousands of mostly nationalists detained.

The Belfast politician, who also sits on the Policing Board, said those involved in any potential bonfires should not burn flags posters or effigies.

During the loyalist Twelfth celebrations last month, there was condemnation after he burning of effigies of female politicians on a Co Antrim fire.

Mockups of Naomi Long, Michelle O'Neill and Mary Lou McDonald were all hung on a bonfire in Carrickfergus.

The incident led to condemnation from DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who branded the behaviour "unjustifiable" and "indefensible".

Mr Kelly said: “There is an onus on the organisers of the small number of August 15 bonfires to ensure they pass off peacefully and without displays of hatred.

“There can be no repeat of the images on some loyalist bonfires in July which were blatant displays of hate and sectarianism.

“There is no place for the burning of flags, posters and effigies on bonfires anywhere in our society.

“Anyone involved in the organisation of these bonfires should ensure that is the case.”

Last week, the organisers of west Belfast’s Feile An Phobail hailed absence of large-scale internment bonfires in the city so far during their two-week festival.

Feile director Kevin Gamble said the large bonfires, which he called an “unwanted feature in this community”, again did not happen this year, describing a “massive success”.

Mr Gamble said more than 10,000 young people were in the Falls Park for the Feile Dance Night, with another huge crowd at Saturday’s Back to the 80s event.

“This night is a combined effort to provide a diversionary event that brings young people off our streets away from the potential of unwanted and destructive bonfires,” he said.

“Last night, the big bonfires that have been an unwanted feature in this community again didn’t happen and that is a massive success.

“In past years, these unwanted bonfires have brought destruction and an increase in anti-social behaviour to the areas in which they were held.

“Due to the support of the local community, the hard work and commitment of Feile staff and volunteers, community and youth organisations, political representatives, and Belfast City Council, Belfast was bonfire-free last night and all those involved in achieving this deserve praise.”