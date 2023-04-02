Intimidation of east Belfast school that hosted GAA event branded ‘abhorrent’

Strandtown PS was forced to discontinue ‘taster sessions’ with Gaelic club

Strandtown Primary was forced to discontinue a number of sessions after the school received intimidatory messages

The “abhorrent” intimidatory messages sent to an east Belfast primary school after it hosted a GAA ‘taster event’ will not stop progress towards a community that celebrates diversity, a councillor has said.

Strandtown Primary was forced to discontinue a number of trial sessions being held in conjunction with a local GAA club after the school received intimidatory messages and online comments blasting one session on Saturday, March 25.

The sessions were part of local club East Belfast GAA’s ‘Come and Try’ programme which allows children who are unfamiliar with the sports to give Gaelic games a go.

The club said their sessions were “for all communities” and Alliance councillor Ross McMullen described the intimidation as “abhorrent”.

“Solidarity with Strandtown PS and East Belfast GAA,” the Ormiston councillor tweeted following the incident.

“Progress towards a united community that celebrates diversity will not be stopped by fragile and pathetic bigots of any ‘religious’ or ‘political’ creed — that united community is already here through initiatives like this.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie described it as “grim and depressing”.

“I’m genuinely lost for words,” he tweeted.

In a message sent to the GAA club, Strandtown PS principal Victoria Hutchinson said they were “‘exceptionally disappointed” to find themselves in this position and said it was no reflection on the ethos of the school.

Due to the “level of intimidatory comments directed on social media and directly emailed”, the school said it was no longer able to “sustain the arrangement”, citing poor security access on school grounds.

There has been widespread condemnation of the intimidation, with SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite saying such behaviour “has to stop”.

“The people who make it their business to try to intimidate this club should come and see them train and play — see what they bring to east Belfast,” he said.

“They’re a huge asset to our community and they threaten no-one. East Belfast GAA are here to stay.”

Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn said there was “no place for this type of nonsense in 2023”.

“East Belfast GAA have brought a vibrancy to east Belfast which is to be welcomed,” he said. “Children should be encouraged to get involved in sport, rather than be subjected to intimidation.

“They have my full support,” Mr Flynn said.

Alliance MLA for the area, Peter McReynolds, also condemned the incident, saying the school and the GAA club had his full support.

“Reports of this kind of behaviour are always of great concern to us, and are something we do not take lightly. Intimidation of any kind has no place in an inclusive, forward-thinking Northern Ireland and must never be tolerated,” he said.

“Strandtown Primary School and East Belfast GAA have my full and unequivocal support, and we will continue to monitor the situation as things develop.”

East Belfast GAA has said it was grateful to Strandtown PS for the hire of their premises.

“This was an opportunity for children from all communities, societies and ethnic backgrounds in east Belfast to have a chance to try a new or unfamiliar sport,” said a spokesperson.

“We would like to thank everyone within our local community for the support they have given us and continue to give us.

“For us and our academy, Gaelic games are simply about children from all sections of our community playing sport — together.”