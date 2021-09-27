Intruders break man’s jaw in south Belfast dumbbell attack

A male in his twenties suffered a broken jaw after intruders struck him with a dumbbell in a property in south Belfast.

The PSNI are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at the Lavinia Square area on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said a report was made around 8.30pm that two men entered a property in the area - one armed with a dumbbell.

The male inside the property was struck a number of times with the dumbbell during the incident and was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw and injuries to his face and arms.

“It is believed the men then made off towards the Ormeau Road in a white Transit van following the incident,” continued the PSNI.

“One of the men is described as wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and a blue cap. The second man is described as wearing dark coloured clothing and a mask.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1270 27/09/21.”