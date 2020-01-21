Investigation after cattle rustling at Armagh farm

Police have launched an investigation after 19 Limousin cattle were rustled from a farm in Armagh.

The cattle were taken from the farm, in the Battleford Road area, sometime between 5pm on January 18 and 9.30am on January 19.

Most of the cattle aged between 15 and 16 months old were mostly red-coloured and all tagged.

Constable Orr appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Battleford Road area between 5pm on Saturday (18th January) and 9:30am on Sunday and saw any suspicious behaviour, or any strange vehicles, to get in touch with us," he said.

"I would also urge anyone who is offered animals for sale, matching the description of the cattle reported stolen, in suspicious circumstances, or who knows of their whereabouts or who is responsible for this to call police on the non-emergency number 101, and quoting reference number 475 of 20/01/20."

Anyone with any information is also urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.