Investigation launched after Banbridge shed fire forces residents out of homes with gas cylinder concern

Evacuation after fire broke out in shed containing gas cylinders

The fire broke out in a shed on the Scarva Road in Banbridge

Police are investigating an overnight fire at sheds containing gas cylinders in Banbridge which forced residents to be moved from their homes.

The Scarva Road between Peggy's Loaning and Grove Meadows was closed for several hours as firefighers tackled the blaze.

It was reported at 3:10am that two sheds at the rear of a property were on fire.

Police attended the scene where 27 NIFRS officers were dealing with the incident.

The sheds contains acetylene cylinders and local residents were evacuated as a precaution.

A PSNI spokesman said: "The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in the area between 2:30am and 3am to get in touch with us by calling 101."

The Scarva Road was closed for some time as emergency services dealt with the fire, but has since re-opened.

A number of homes were also evacuated as a result of the blaze, however, all residents have now been allowed to return home.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to thank all the residents who had to leave their homes for their patience as the fire was being dealt with.

"We’d also like to thank the local Council for opening a rest centre to accommodate those impacted.”

An NIFRS spokesperson confirmed that it received a call at around 3am to a fire involving three sheds on Hockley Terrace in Banbridge.

Four appliances from Dromore, Lurgan and Banbridge fire stations attended the incident alongside an aerial appliance from Portadown, a water tanker from Warrenpoint and a command support unit from Lisburn.

They added: “A cordon was established and local residents were evacuated for their own safety to Banbridge Leisure Centre as some of the sheds were used to store gas cylinders.

“This was a challenging incident and firefighters worked well, with our partners, to make the area safe as quickly as possible. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two jets, two hose reel jets and the water tower from the aerial appliance to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 9.09am and the cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition.”