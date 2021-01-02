Investigation launched after body of male teenager recovered from river in west Belfast

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a male teenager was recovered from a river in west Belfast.

The body was recovered from a river in the Twinbrook area in the early hours of Saturday.

PSNI Detective Inspector Miskelly said: "A 19-year-old male has been arrested as part of the investigation. There are no further details at present.”

It is understood that, while no formal identification of the body has been made, the family of west Belfast teenager Conor Kerr, who was reported missing on New Year’s Day, have been informed.

West Belfast MLA Orlaithi Flynn said: "The discovery of the body of a teenager in Twinbrook is a shock to the local community. A police investigation into the incident are underway and should be allowed to continue unhindered.

"My sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the young man who has died at this time. Anyone with information on the incident should bring it forward to the PSNI."