The man's body was found at a house in the Garvaghy Park area of Portadown. Credit: Google

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body in a house in Co Armagh.

The discovery was made at a property in the Garvaghy Park area of Portadown on Thursday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A post mortem is due to be carried out. There are no further details at this time."