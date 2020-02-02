Investigation launched after teenager dies on Bangor street

Pacemaker Press 02-02-2020: Police have launched an investigation into the death of a teenager in Bangor on Saturday night. Emergency services rallied following reports that the 17-year-old was "unresponsive" Market Street. A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 17-year-old male in the Market Street area of Bangor at around 11pm on Saturday night. Picture By: Arthur Allison. Pacemaker Press.

The scene at Market Street on Sunday. Picture: Arthur Allison. Pacemaker Press

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a teenager on a Bangor street on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old boy died in the Market Street area at around 11pm.

Police and the Ambulance Service attended the scene and the street was cordoned off by police.

"At this time the death is not being treated as suspicious however a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course," a PSNI spokesman said.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods described the young man's death as a "terrible incident".

"Immediately I think of the young man’s family and his friends," the North Down MLA said.

“A 17-year-old has their whole life in front of them and it is tragic that life can come to end in such a sudden way.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of this young man.

“I would ask that anyone with any information call PSNI on the non-emergency number 101.”