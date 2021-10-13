Investigation launched following blaze at Co Tyrone hotel

The fire service is investigating a fire at a hotel in Newtownstewart.

Sinn Fein councillor Kieran McGuire posted on Twitter that a fire broke out in one of the rooms at the Castle Hotel but “luckily everyone is safe”.

The fire service confirmed that a call was received at 8.07pm on Tuesday, October 12, in relation to a fire in Townhall Street.

A spokesperson added: “Five fire appliances in total attended the scene, two fire appliances from Strabane Fire Station and one fire appliance from each of Newtownstewart, Portadown and Northland Fire Stations.

“Firefighters were called to reports of a kitchen on fire in a first floor flat yesterday evening.

"Firefighters using breathing apparatus and one hose reel extinguished the fire. The incident was dealt with by 10.20pm and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

The Castle Inn Hotel is a family run guest hotel with seven bedrooms all fitted with en suites.

The hotel has a public bar and off licence on site as well as parking facilities.