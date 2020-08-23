Investigation launched following death of man in Crossmaglen

An investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was found on a south Armagh road with head injuries.

Police received a report just after 5am on Sunday that the injured man was discovered lying on the Blaney Road in Crossmaglen.

Emergency services attended the scene, however the man, who was in his forties, was pronounced dead a short time later.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: "Firstly, I want to offer my condolences to the man's family at this difficult time.

"We are working to establish how the man, who is aged in his forties, came to sustain his injuries. We have made a number of enquiries to date and we would appeal to anyone who has information to please get in touch.

"In particular, we would strongly urge the driver and any passenger/s of a dark-coloured car that is reported to have been at the scene at around 4.40am to call us. "We would also encourage anyone who may have been travelling on this road between midnight and 5am to check their dash cam footage. If you have information call us on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference number 515 of 23/08/2020."A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.The Blaney Road is currently closed while enquiries take place.