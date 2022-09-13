Investigation: Two properties in Belfast cordoned off as PSNI probes sudden death

Two houses have been cordoned off in west Belfast as police confirmed an investigation had been launched into a sudden death.

The properties are at Shaw’s Road and Willowvale Avenue, close to the Andersonstown Road.

The PSNI probe is in relation to an incident that took place in the early hours of Sunday.

Video footage obtained by the Belfast Telegraph showed multiple police cars in the area.

The PSNI said: “Police received a report of a sudden death which occurred in west Belfast on Sunday, September 11.

“Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage.”

Police officers were still present at both of the properties on Monday evening.

When contacted, public representatives in the area said they were unaware of the nature of the incident.

However, one source said he believed a young woman had died.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s is understood to have died suddenly in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey.

The local PUP issued a statement asking for those in Innisrush Gardens in the sprawling estate “to have patience and understanding and allow the police and Ambulance Service to carry out their duties at this time”.