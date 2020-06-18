Investigation under way after father-of-one Phillip Moore dies in incident at Tyrone horticulture factory

Westland Horticultural factory on the Granville Road in Dungannon

A man from Co Tyrone has died following an accident at a horticulture company.

Phillip Moore, who was aged in his late 30s, was from the Aughnacloy area.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the incident, at Westland Peat in Granville, just outside Dungannon.

A death notice said Mr Moore was the "loving husband of Ruth, darling daddy of Lilly, son of Lawrence and Eva, brother of Mark and Naomi, brother-in-law of Jen and Jonathan, grandson of Robert John and much loved uncle."

It is understood Mr Moore was an employee of the company where the accident occurred.

Mid-Ulster DUP councillor Frances Burton, who knows the Moore family, said it was a terrible tragedy.

"I know the family very well and people are just devastated for the loss of Phillip," she said.

"I have spoken to a family connection to pass on my sincere condolences.

Expressions of sympathy: Councillor Frances Burton

"They are just absolutely devastated.

"It's an awful tragedy for the family and I just want to pay my sincere condolences.

"The Moore family are a very close knit family, and a genuine and hardworking family."

Phillip was a young man from a well-known and highly respected family in the Aughnacloy area and was held in the highest regard by everyone who knew him Meta Graham, UUP councillor

Ms Burton added that she had no doubt the neighbouring community would come together in the weeks and months ahead to give their support to the Moore family.

"I want to assure the family of our heartfelt sympathies and prayers at this time," she said.

"We are all subject to the rules of coronavirus but people will - in their own way - support the family while adhering to the social distancing measures."

UUP councillor Meta Graham described Mr Moore's death as a "tragic accident" and passed on her thoughts and prayers to his wife and family.

"Phillip was a young man from a well-known and highly respected family in the Aughnacloy area and was held in the highest regard by everyone who knew him," she said.

Councillor Meta Graham

"The whole community is in shock - it is just so incredibly sad.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Moore family and to assure them that the thoughts and prayers of the whole community will be with them in the days ahead."

DUP councillor Wills Robinson also passed on his condolences.

"It's a tragedy, especially in the times we're currently living in, to see an accident like this happening," he said.

Councillor Wills Robinson

"It's just so tragic for the family circle and I would like to pass on my condolences.

"It's sad too for the company involved."