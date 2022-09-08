Investigations into motorist concern over alleged police car conduct in Co Down

Concerns have been reported about how a police car was allegedly being driven near a Co Down village in May, with the Police Ombudsman now investigating.

The Police Ombudsman’s Office said they are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on the Downpatrick Road outside Killyleagh on May 20.

The Ombudsman’s Office provides an independent, impartial system for the handling of complaints about the conduct of police officers.

In a statement, the Ombudsman’s Office said: “The Police Ombudsman’s Office has appealed for witnesses to an incident reported to have happened on the Downpatrick Road just outside Killyleagh on 20 May 2022.

“A motorist has reported concerns about the way in which a police car was being driven as it was travelling towards Killyleagh at about 5.30pm on that date.

“We are investigating this incident and would appeal for anyone who might have seen what happened, or has dashcam footage of the incident, to contact us on our freephone witness appeal line, which is 0800 032 7880.”