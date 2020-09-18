Investigations launched following death of prisoner at Maghaberry

Investigations have been launched following the death of a 47-year-old prisoner at Maghaberry Prison.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service said the prisoner died on Friday morning and the death is not being treated as Covid-related. His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.

Ronnie Armour, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, said: "I would like to extend my sympathy, and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time."