Invite: Lord Mayor holds special reception for volunteers from Belfast Samaritans

From left, Sue Cunningham, Branch Director of Belfast Samaritans, Belfast’s Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, and Ellen Finlay, Policy and Development Manager for the Samaritans in Northern Ireland

Kate Nicholl rang to invite volunteers from the crisis calls organisation to a special visit in her personal parlour.

And around 30 members from the Belfast branch then called on the First Citizen at a special reception on Monday.

It comes after the city council paid an official tribute to Samaritans’ branches for remaining open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. A formal motion passed unanimously said: “The ability of the volunteers to react quickly and effectively during the pandemic and to continue to offer support to anyone who needs a listening ear day or night, 365 days a year, is to be commended.”

Proposed by councillor John Kyle, who recently joined the Ulster Unionists from the PUP, it said the council formally “recognised the extraordinary efforts of the Samaritans during the period of Covid-19 and beyond”.

Then the Alliance Lord Mayor’s invitation came even though City Hall also hosted a gala dinner to mark the 60th anniversary of the Belfast branch shortly before Christmas.

The Lord Mayor said: “I commend Samaritan volunteers who give their time freely 24/7 and 365 days a year to make sure there is always someone there for anyone struggling to cope.

“Suicide prevention is everyone’s business and there is no room for complacency.”

Belfast Samaritans Director Sue Cunningham said: “When I listened to the very kind words of so many of the councillors in the debate brought by councillor Kyle, I felt very emotional and also extremely privileged to be part of such a fantastic organisation.

“The Lord Mayor hosted a relaxed and informal lunchtime reception attended by roughly 30 volunteers and thanks also to her. We do what we do because we care about people and not for any reward but nevertheless it’s still very much appreciated to receive such recognition and also to keep the Samaritans’ service in the public’s mind.

“However settled our lives appear to be now, none of us know when we might need to pick up the phone and dial 116 123,” Mrs Cunningham said.

“Samaritans isn’t about just a few people, it’s about being part of a large team with a common bond to be there when perhaps no-one else is, and to provide that very basic human need — having someone to listen.”

The Samaritans can also be contacted via online chat at www.samaritans.org