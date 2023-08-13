Involvement of PM crucial in bid to get Stormont back: ex-NI Secretary

Woodward also urges Heaton-Harris and police to ‘get a grip’ on data leak

Former NI Secretary Shaun Woodward has said the Prime Minister may need to be more “engaged” if the Stormont institutions are not restored by the autumn.

The ex-Labour MP was speaking on GB News yesterday as he also claimed current Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris needs to “get a grip” on the situation surrounding the PSNI data breach.

During a visit to Belfast last Wednesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there is an opportunity to restore power-sharing in the coming months, pledging the Irish Government “will do everything we can to assist that”.

Mr Varadkar added that if the Executive was not up and running by autumn, it may be time to “start having conversations about alternatives, about plan B”.

“That’s very much a conversation that I’m keen to have with the UK Government,” he said.

“I don’t want to speculate too much, because I still believe it is possible to get the institutions up and running in the autumn.

“I do think the suspension has gone on for a long time. There is drift and that’s not good for Northern Ireland.”

When asked by GB News host Camilla Tominey what he thought plan B might look like, Mr Woodward said the Prime Minister would need to be more “engaged” with the process.

He said: “What I really feel what’s missing is what we saw under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and less so increasingly with Conservative Prime Ministers. We need the engagement of the British Prime Minister, it doesn’t matter whether they’re Tory or Labour.

“The British Prime Minister needs to be in there making these people work together.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the PSNI data breach, Mr Woodward said the police and other parties, including Mr Heaton-Harris, need to “get a grip on actually what’s happened and protecting people, and after we’ve protected them let’s worry about suing people for mistakes”.

Last week, Mr Heaton-Harris said he is being kept “abreast of developments” in relation to the breach, describing it as “very serious”.

Information on more than 10,000 PSNI officers and staff was mistakenly released to the public in response to a Freedom of Information request last week.

The data contained the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employee within the force.

In recent days, law firm Edwards and Co has confirmed it has been “working closely with the Police Federation for Northern Ireland since the recent data protection breach”.

“It’s no good getting money if somebody subsequently loses their life because their identity has been compromised,” said Mr Woodward, who served as NI Secretary from June 2007 to May 2010.

He added that he didn’t think it would be helpful if Chief Constable Simon Byrne resigns from his post over the leak.

“Right now, we need somebody to find out what’s going on.

“I’m not sure it would actually help if, because of a mistake, the Chief Constable leaves his job, leaving nobody at the top of the tree to try to sort out what is actually happening, and to protect the officers concerned.”

Mr Byrne cut short his holiday to deal with the crisis. He has since confirmed he has no plans to resign.

Mr Woodward also heaped praised on the PSNI during the show, saying that while in his post as Secretary of State he “found these men and women to be extraordinary public service people, and we owe a huge debt to them for protecting the people of Northern Ireland”.

A UK Government spokesperson said: "The PSNI has the Government’s full support in responding to the data breach and our focus is on providing appropriate and proportionate support and expertise.

"The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland continues to be kept updated on developments."