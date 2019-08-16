IRA man Alex Murphy convicted for infamous corporal killings dies at home

PACEMAKER BELFAST IRA MAN ALEX MURPHY JAILED FOR HIS INVOLVEMENT IN THE MURDER OF THE BRITISH ARMY CORPORALS IN 1988

Alex Murphy, one of the men convicted for one of the most infamous killings of the Troubles, has died at home in west Belfast.

He was believed to be in his early sixties and was a father of four.

At age 15, he was among the youngest republican prisoners in Long Kesh prison in the 1970s.

He received a life sentence along with one other man for the IRA killing of corporals Derek Wood (24) and David Howes (23) in March 1988.

PACEMAKER BELFAST Archive Flashback to the 19/3/88. Two British Army corporals stray into an IRA funeral of Kevin Brady in Andersonstown. The two men are blocked in and attacked by an angry mob of mourners. The two men were viciously beaten by the mob before being shot dead on waste ground close to Casement Park.

The two corporals were dragged from their car by a mob after straying into the path of the IRA funeral cortege of Kevin Brady, one of those killed when loyalist Michael Stone attacked a funeral in Milltown cemetery.

Harrowing video footage of the incident showed the two Royal Signals' corporals being pulled from the car, beaten to the ground and disarmed.

As they were being stripped of their clothing, documents recovered from their pockets identified the men as soldiers.

The two corporals were driven to the nearby Casement Park GAA ground/Penny Lane area where they were again assaulted before being shot dead.

Mourners said later they believed they were under attack from loyalists when the corporals, dressed in plain clothing, drove into the funeral cortege.

The attacks were captured on film by television crews and an army observation helicopter.

He was later released in 1998 under the Good Friday Agreement after serving around 10 years in prison.

Alex Murphy died on August 15 and is survived by his children Sean, Mairghread, Piaras and Conall.