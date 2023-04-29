IRA man arrested for shooting of PSNI officer is convicted of car bomb plot

Gavin Coyle was released on bail but a judge indicated he will be jailed when he is sentenced later this year.

Forensics at the scene of a booby-trap car bomb attack on an off-duty Catholic policeman. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

IRA thug Gavin Coyle – convicted this week of a cop car bomb plot – was one of the first suspects scooped for the attack on DCI John Caldwell, the Sunday World has revealed.

Detectives suspect Coyle of being one of the main men who planned the cowardly gun attack on Mr Caldwell as he finished coaching a kids’ soccer team in Omagh on February 22.

It’s also claimed that he is the linkman between the New IRA and the organised crime gang which is run by a number of Protestants – one of who is a convicted UVF gunman.

DCI Caldwell was discharged from hospital on Thursday having spent two months recovering from the attack. But just a day before, Coyle was appearing at Belfast Crown Court to admit his part in a bomb attack on another serving cop.

Sources close to the investigation into the attack on DCI Caldwell have told the Sunday World police believe Coyle organised meetings with members of that crime gang in a rural property on the outskirts of the remote village of Gortin, Co Tyrone.

It’s believed that at those meetings the Protestant-led crime gang were tasked with sourcing a number of vehicles used in the shooting, which took place in front of dozens of young kids, including DCI Caldwell’s own son.

Coyle is best mates with another Caldwell gang suspect who once claimed to the Sunday Worldthat a disgraced cop, sanctioned for having sex with his criminal pal, wanted sex with him too – despite investigators thinking he was involved in the murder of PC Ronan Kerr.

That criminal, originally from the Protestant community and who can’t be named for legal reasons, told this paper ten years ago he had been in an “inappropriate relationship” with a serving police officer who he claimed was tipping him off about raids on his house in relation to the 2011 car bomb on Constable Kerr.

Cop-hating paramilitary Coyle has now been linked to THREE separate attacks on serving police officers, two of whom were left severely injured and one, Constable Ronan Kerr, who was murdered.

The hardened dissident republican pleaded guilty to two terrorist offences this week connected to an under-car bomb attack on a serving police officer in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, 15 years ago.

DCI John Caldwell

And the Omagh terrorist is also the only person to have been convicted as part of the investigation into the murder of PC Kerr in 2011.

Coyle was jailed for ten years after police investigating the murder of Constable Kerr discovered weapons, explosives and other terrorist materials in a lock-up garage in Coalisland belonging to him.

He admitted having four AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition along with explosives, bomb-making material and parts for improvised mortars. He also admitted membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Constable Kerr had just got into his Ford Focus to go to work in Omagh when a bomb exploded under the car in 2011.

On Wednesday at Belfast Crown Court Coyle pleaded guilty to a charge of membership of the IRA.

From Mullaghmore Drive in Omagh, Coyle also admitted providing property for the purposes of terrorism – namely an Audi A4 – on dates between May 10 and 13 2008.

Both charges are linked to a bomb blast which took place in Spamount near Castlederg on May 12 2008.

A police officer was on his way to work when the under-car device exploded, resulting in him sustaining serious leg injuries.

The Sunday World has revealed the officer attacked is a Catholic and has bravely returned to his role in the police force and had been part of the fledgling PSNI GAA team.

The paper has also revealed cowardly Coyle would have known the officer from his childhood, having grown up in Omagh at around the same time.

Sources in Omagh who know Coyle describe him as “despising cops”.

“He just hates cops, it’s like an obsession with him,” one source told the Sunday World. “He would tell people openly how much he hates the cops.

“He’d joke that anyone who was the enemy of the cops was a friend of his. He would have known that police officer for sure. They grew up round Omagh at the same time so it was probably an easy target.

“Coyle is close friends with the crime gang which is led by a bunch of Protestants. He was meeting them in a house up near Gortin and the cops know all about it.”

In the aftermath of the 2008 incident, Coyle was charged with three offences – namely attempting to murder the constable on May 12 2008, causing an explosion likely to endanger life on the same date, and being a member of the IRA between May 9 and 13 2008.

He initially denied all three offences and a non-jury trial was scheduled to start this week.

After being called into the dock on Wednesday, his barrister asked that he be rearraigned on the membership charge – and he pleaded guilty to belonging to or professing to belong to the IRA on dates between May 1 2007 and May 13 2008.

A fresh fourth charge was then levelled at Coyle – supplying the car used in the May 2008 terrorist attack – and when asked how he pleaded to the charge of providing property for the purposes of terrorism, he replied ‘guilty.’

A prosecuting barrister told Judge Patricia Smyth the two guilty pleas were “acceptable to the Crown”.

Regarding the charges of attempting to murder the police officer and causing the explosion, the prosecutor said there would be “no action taken at this stage”.

The Belfast Recorder also spoke of an “inevitable outcome” – jail – in light of the guilty pleas entered by Coyle, who was granted continuing bail ahead of sentencing.

As revealed by theSunday World during last month, at one point police had four members of the Protestant community in custody for the New IRA attempted murder of DCI Caldwell while four known republicans had been released unconditionally.

DCI John Caldwell had been the lead investigator in the murder of PC Ronan Kerr and Coyle was one of two suspects who was arrested in February as part of the Caldwell investigation who had also been lifted during the PC Kerr inquiry.

Police Constable Ronan Kerr, a 25-year-old Catholic, was killed on April 2, 2011 when a booby-trap bomb exploded under his car in Omagh.