IRA men killed during Troubles ‘not criminals’… ex-prisoner Martin Ferris says republicans will not be vilified

Former IRA gun runner Martin Ferris has claimed that republicans who died on “active service” for the terrorist organisation were not criminals, and attempts to vilify them would be refuted.

He also stated that it was former UK Prime Minister John Major’s refusal to avail of an opportunity for peace in 1994, that caused the IRA ceasefire to fail.

The ex-Sinn Fein TD was speaking yesterday at a commemoration in west Cork to mark the 25th anniversary of Diarmuid O’Neill’s killing — the last Provisional IRA member to die during the Troubles.

Mr Ferris said that Mr O’Neill, who was killed by police in his birthplace of London, was “the last IRA volunteer to die on active service against the British and the British presence in Ireland”.

At Mr O’Neill’s graveside in Timoleague, he told nearly 100 people that police entered a flat in Hammersmith at 4.30am on September 23, 1996, and “brutally killed” O’Neill.

“And they thought by doing that they would destroy that determination by IRA volunteers to prosecute the struggle against the British presence in our country, but your presence here today and your support and solidarity with the O’Neill family gives the lie to that,” he continued.

Mr Ferris, who served time in Portlaoise prison for Provisional IRA activity, claimed that Mr O’Neill was an “internationalist” who “continues to inspire us in the political struggle” and to “take on the oppressors who have demonised and tried to criminalise” those involved.

“We were no criminals,” he said.

“We gave up our liberty and many of us also gave up our lives for that struggle, to continue that struggle and to follow the way that was laid before us from 1798, from 1867, from 1916 right through to the present day.”

The former politician claimed Mr O’Neill and fellow IRA member Edward O’Brien from Wexford were among the IRA members who helped bring the British government to the negotiating table.

Mr O’Brien died in London on February 18, 1996, when a bomb he was carrying exploded on a bus in London.

“They are among hundreds and hundreds of IRA volunteers that have died since 1969,” Mr Ferris continued.

“They were the people that brought the British government to the negotiating table and, when the ceasefire came in in 1994, John Major and his government had an opportunity to make peace... but John Major chose not to do that.”

Mr Ferris added his belief that it was only after the ceasefire’s breakdown that both Mr O’Neill and Mr O’Brien died unnecessarily.

Despite his comments, Mr Ferris has in the past advocated steps towards “peace and reconciliation” between the UK Government and Irish republicans, even shaking hands with Prince Charles after the Prince of Wales ended a visit to Ireland in 2018.