Ireland peace funding plan welcomed by Vara

The Secretary of State has welcomed the EU’s decision to back a mainly-UK funded new peace and reconciliation programme for Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The new cross-border Peace Plus programme receives more than £730m from the UK — almost 75% of the total budget.

It is the successor to previous Peace programmes — a series of long-running peace funding packages that have operated since 1995 — and is implemented by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), a North-South body.

The Government said Peace Plus will support vital work, including contributing to the economic development of Northern Ireland and the border region of Ireland with a budget of almost £1bn. The new Northern Ireland Secretary, Shailesh Vara MP yesterday welcomed the EU Commission’s decision to adopt Peace Plus.

The new programme, which is the biggest to date, is funded by the UK Government and the EU, with additional funding from the Stormont Executive and Irish Government.

Mr Vara said: “I am delighted that progress has been made between the UK Government and the EU to fund important projects that will deliver directly for the people of Northern Ireland.

“This collaboration will support peace, reconciliation and cross-border co-operation, build thriving communities and empower future generations.”