Ireland to Iceland - On the Trail of the White Humpback Whale airs on RTE this weekend

A documentary covering the expedition of a group of Irish explorers on a special research mission to Iceland is to be broadcast on RTE One this weekend.

Ireland to Iceland - On the Trail of the White Humpback Whale will be shown on the channel tomorrow at 6.30pm.

Produced by filmmaker Tony Whelan, the film follows the journey of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group which travelled to Iceland in May 2018 on a unique research expedition.

Their primary ambition was to increase the knowledge of humpback whale movements between both countries, and in the process build connections and make friends.

During the month-long navigation of Iceland's coast, a revolving crew of volunteers visited remote coastal communities and also documented Humpback whales in abundance, as well as recording many other species including Blue whales and the critically endangered White-beaked dolphin.

The volunteers' extraordinary research was captured over seven weeks in the multi award-winning documentary.