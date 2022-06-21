Ireland's Best Kept Town: NI location scoops overall award

A Northern Ireland town has been crowned Ireland's Best Kept Town at the awards ceremony in Belfast’s Titanic Hotel.

Enniskillen was named overall winner and Best Kept Large Town as the Irish Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys T.D. congratulated the County Fermanagh spot as the worthy winner.

Meanwhile, Lisburn in Co Antrim was named the Best Kept Large Urban Centre in the all-Ireland competition. Inistioge in Co. Kilkenny was named Best Kept Village and Abbeyleix, Co. Laois was named Best Kept Small Town.

Speaking after the announcement, Minister Humphreys said: “I want to congratulate all of the winners and nominees in the all-island Best Kept Town competition. In particular I would like to congratulate Enniskillen, Inistioge, Abbeyleix and Lisburn for winning awards in their respective categories.

“The All-island Best Kept Town Competition recognises the great pride people have in their own communities all across the island. Set up in 1995, this year we celebrate its 25th anniversary of cross border collaboration, partnership, and most importantly, friendship.”

It's after the competition was unable to go ahead in 2020 or 2021 as a result of the pandemic. The Minister said, however, it did not stop the "tremendous effort" put in by community groups across the island. "Even during lockdown, towns and villages were maintained and volunteers all across the island continued to put in a huge effort on behalf of the places where they live.

“Being nominated for these awards represents an achievement in itself, and is recognition of the efforts made by volunteers and local communities in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and the Best Kept competition in Northern Ireland.”

Doreen Muskett, MBE, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, which organises the Best Kept Awards, said throughout the pandemic, thousands of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts kept their towns, villages and the country looking its best. "These awards illustrate and emphasise how much voluntary work is undertaken to keep our Towns and Villages throughout Ireland beautiful and how the community works together to make where they live desirable," she said.

"These awards create links between community involvement, our natural environment and our wellbeing, helping us to recognise the value of our biodiversity and coming together to play our part in making our own parts of the country places we are proud to call home.”