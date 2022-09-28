Ireland’s Future: Arlene Foster defends Alliance Party after SDLP accused them of being ‘constitutional cowards’ over rejection of event invite

The former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has defended the Alliance Party after they had been accused of being “constitutional cowards” for rejecting an invitation to an Ireland’s Future event taking place this weekend.

The GB News presenter was reacting to the SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, who had attacked the party on social media and accused them of “not being honest with people”.

In a second post he also said they were “constitutional cowards without the courage of their convictions”, a claim Mrs Foster criticised in her response.

She replied online: “I’m not sure calling an entire political party “cowards” is going to make them change their minds. Shared-island anyone?? #TogetherUK.”

Criticising Alliance, Mr McNulty also tweeted: “They’re trying to play one side off the other.”

“The SDLP have always been proudly cross community and pro-unity.

“We’re trying to bring all sides together and we’re always willing to engage with our critics.”

The Alliance Party has been criticised for rejecting an invitation to take part in the event in Dublin amid calls for it to “pick a side”.

It will be the only non-unionist party on the island not to attend Ireland's Future's 'Together We Can' gathering due to get underway in the 3Arena on Saturday.

Alliance has branded the conference as a "rally to endorse a united Ireland" and said it was "not an appropriate event for us to participate in".

A statement from Alliance said the party "has and continues to engage in discussions around the future of these islands on a non-prejudicial basis, including a recent panel event for Ireland’s Future and through the Seanad Eireann consultation on the constitutional future of the island of Ireland".

"However, we felt the nature of this event – a rally to endorse a united Ireland – was not an appropriate event for us to participate in. This was explained to the organisers, who understood and respected our decision."

Mr McNulty continued his online attack in a second follow up post.

“The future of this island can only be agreed through discussion, interaction and honesty,” he said.

“You cannot build a bridge from the middle.”

The party’s deputy leader Stephen Farry, speaking to the BBC’s Stephen Nolan radio programme, said his party is happy to take part in dialogue.

"We're not snubbing Ireland's Future, we've engaged [with them] in the past and will continue to do so.

"We're a cross community party and we're proudly so. The very particular event on Saturday has been billed as support for constitutional change. That's not where we are as a party at this particular time. We don't think it's the biggest priority for Northern Ireland at the moment.”

However, one of its former MLAs believes that his ex-colleagues will ultimately need to take a position on Irish unity.

Trevor Lunn, now independent, who has taken part in previous Ireland's Future events and will be making the journey to Dublin this weekend, told the Irish News he is not surprised by the party’s stance as it has "a long held position of neutrality on the constitutional question".

"It's what I would expect and while I was with the party I would've respected that," he told the newspaper.

"I do believe that when the time comes for a referendum they will have to declare themselves in some way."

The former Lagan Valley representative, who left Alliance due to "internal tensions", claimed a growing number of unionists are re-evaluating their constitutional beliefs.

"They must be wondering what the hell's going on at the moment, following Brexit, Johnson and Truss – but you know things are definitely changing," he said.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry joined Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, the SDLP's Claire Hanna, Sinn Fein's John Finucane and the SNP's Ian Blackford on the Ireland’s Future panel at Westminster back in May.

The upcoming 'Together We Can' event is expected to be the group’s biggest gathering to date with more people due to attend compared to its 'Beyond Brexit' at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast in January 2019.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood are among those scheduled to speak this weekend.

Ireland's Future board member Brian Feeney believes the snub is "wrong and a mistake" and meant the party was "aligning itself with unionists who are sticking their fingers in their ears".

"Alliance didn't have to make a call on a united Ireland – they could have gone along on Saturday and set out their position," he said.

"There will be ten parties there and five party leaders – they don't all agree on what to do next. I think it does a disservice to Alliance supporters and voters because you can't be agnostic about the future, they'll have to take a position at some stage."

Chief executive of Ireland's Future, Gerry Carlile, confirmed Alliance was invited to send a speaker at the same time as all the other political participants – however it declined to do so.

The cross-community party currently does not take a position on the constitution and designates as neither unionist or nationalist within Stormont’s powersharing structures.