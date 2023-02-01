Ireland's most capped former international hockey player Dr Shirley McCay made MBE by Prince William

Shirley McCay celebrates her goal with Deirdre Duke during USA v Ireland in 2018. (INPHO/Joe Toth)

Dr. Shirley McCay is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to hockey and to the community in Northern Ireland. — © PA

Ireland’s most capped former international hockey player Dr Shirley McCay has officially received her MBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Co Tyrone woman had initially received a letter revealing she was to be made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June for services to hockey and the community in Northern Ireland.

Describing the moment, the record hockey caps holder said being made an MBE is “surreal, but very special”.

The 33-year-old, who played 316 times for Ireland, also appeared at the Tokyo Olympics.

Originally from Drumquin, Ms McCay learned to play hockey at Omagh Academy before representing the Irish under 16 and under 18 sides and won her first senior cap in 2007.

Playing in defence, she was a key member of the Irish team which finished runner-up in the World Cup in 2018.

Ireland's Shirley McCay pictured in 2019. (INPHO/Morgan Treacy)

Ms McCay recalled the moment when she discovered that she was to be honoured for her sporting career.

She said: “I was actually in Belfast shopping and my sister sent me a picture of this very majestic looking envelope.

“All I could think about was what trouble I had got into. What speeding fine or whatever I had got.

“When she opened up the letter and sent me pictures of it, it was all very exciting and surreal, completely unexpected but very special.”

She previously said she hopes the honour will help to increase the profile of hockey in Ireland.

“It is about the exposure and visibility for hockey, putting it on the map,” Ms McCay added.

“A lot of schools in Ireland play hockey, particularly for the girls. It is just about getting the message out there and promoting the game.

“I am very grateful to be in a job that I love and it is so nice for me to give those opportunities to young girls and boys to explore their dreams and give them the best possible experience.”

Meanwhile, Welsh rock star Bonnie Tyler – who also received an MBE at Windsor Castle – said she will never get bored of singing Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

The 71-year-old's ballad was released 40 years ago, but she said she is immensely lucky to be able to perform the famous song – alongside her other smash hit, Holding Out For A Hero.

Tyler said: "Lots of people ask me aren't you fed up of singing it, but there is no way, I love it and everybody does, it is a karaoke classic."

She added that she never expected to be awarded an MBE, but did not think twice about accepting.

She said: "I never ever thought I would have something like this, my mother and father would be so proud.

"To be nominated for a Grammy was wonderful, but to be given an MBE for something I absolutely love doing is a highlight of my career."