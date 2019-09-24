'Ireland's oldest woman' Maud Nicholl laid to rest in Ballymena

Maud Nicholl, who is thought to be Ireland's oldest woman, died at the age of 110. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The funeral has been held of the Ballymena pensioner thought to be Ireland's oldest woman.

Maud Nicholl passed away peacefully in her sleep at Glenkeen nursing home in Randalstown last Thursday at the age of 110.

Maureen Luke, cousin of 110 year old Maud Nicholl, during Ms Nicholl's funeral on Tuesday. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Mourners gathered at Alan Francey's Funeral Church in Ballymena on Tuesday for her funeral, followed by internment in Ballymena Cemetery.

Born in 1909, Maud Nicholl lived through two World Wars, the sinking of the Titanic, women getting the vote as well and the partition of Ireland.

The funeral for Maud Nicholl takes place at Alan Francey's Funeral Church on Tuesday. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Ms Nicholl had previously told the Belfast Telegraph on her 108th birthday that her long life was down to her faith and gardening as well as no smoking, no drinking and no men.

"I don't feel my age in the slightest, in fact I have never felt my age," she said at the time.

"When I see other people younger than me and I see how they are, I know how lucky I am.

Maud Nicholl in her younger years. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker