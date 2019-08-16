Irish and French police 'satisfied' with Nora Quoirin postmortem- reports

Irish and French police who observed the postmortem of Nora Quoirin in Malaysia are satisfied with the work of the pathology team, according to reports.

The Malay Mail quoted Mohamed Mat Yusop, the Negeri Sembilan police chief, as saying: "There is no request from Ireland to do a second-post-mortem. In fact, the liaison police officer from France was 'very' satisfied with the pathologist's work."

Results of a post-mortem examination yesterday found there was no evidence of foul play in the 15-year-old's death.

Her body was discovered by volunteer hikers on Tuesday- 10 days after she went missing- near a waterfall about 1.6 miles from the jungle resort of Dusun.

Pathologists concluded that Nora died from internal bleeding between two and four days earlier, most likely due to starvation and stress.

Nora's father Sebastien (47) and mother Meabh (45), who is originally from Belfast, were informed of the results before they were made public.

However, Nora's French grandfather cast doubt on the findings, claiming someone had "put her there, to get rid of her".

The Quorin family lawyer, Charles Morel, said while the family are satisfied with the work of Malaysian police, people should be "cautious" about the first interpretation of the post-mortem results.

He said no avenue of what happened to Nora has been "excluded", including a criminal investigation.

He added that it is too early to determine what happened to Nora and that the family want to get more information from toxicology reports.