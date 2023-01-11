‘Irish, eh?’: Prince Harry recalls Co Antrim soldier showing him the ropes in first mission in Afghanistan

The Duke of Sussex has recalled sharing a “few wry cracks” with a soldier from County Antrim in one of his first roles serving in Afghanistan.

Writing in ‘Spare’ his new controversial memoir, Prince Harry details arriving at outpost ‘Forward Operating Base Dwyer’ in the Middle East and being introduced a Corporal of Horse Baxter.

He writes Baxter is an “older than him” with the same “colouring” as himself, pointing out they both have an “involuntary membership in the League of Redheaded Gentlemen” while simultaneously belonging to the “Balding Brotherhood” due to their fading tops.

“I asked where he was from” writes Prince Harry about their first introduction.

“County Antrim.

“Irish, eh?

“Sure," responds Baxter.

“His lilting accent made me think he could be kidded. I gave him a hard time about the Irish, and he returned fire, laughing, but his blue eyes looked unsure.”

He imagined his colleague thinking: ‘Crikey, I’m taking the p*** out of a prince’.

The Duke writes about spending time with Baxter in a control tower where the Royal was charged with watching ‘Kill TV’ - essentially watching a live feed of compounds believed to be used by the Taliban.

Shortly after being shown the ropes of the mission, Prince Harry says Baxter greeted him by saying, “Jump in. Have a seat, Lieutenant Wales...Welcome to the war.”

“You watched an abandoned compound thought to have been used by the Taliban. Nothing happened,” he said about him and Baxter’s role.

“You watched a tunnel system suspected to have been used by the Taliban. Nothing happened.

“You watched a sand dune. And another sand dune.

“If there’s anything duller than watching paint dry, it’s watching desert... desert. I wondered how Baxter hadn’t gone mad.”

The interaction is included the chapter dedicated to his military service, which includes the now infamous recollections of his “Taliban kill count” which were widely reported ahead of the book’s release on Tuesday.

In the book, Prince Harry writes about killing 25 Taliban fighters during his service, but stresses the number “didn’t give him any satisfaction” and it makes him “feel ashamed”.

"Naturally, I’d have preferred not have that number on my military CV, on my mind,” he writes in ‘Spare’ which has become the highest-selling non fiction book of all time.

In his first interview post ‘Spare’ publication, Prince Harry has since told American talk show host Stephen Colbert the reporting of these kills as “spin” and “taken out of context” claiming the media had “deliberately stripped away” parts of his account.

Further in the chapter, Prince Harry says he was the first in his “squadron to pull the trigger in anger” and admits he didn’t feel trauma or sad about doing so.

Instead, he writes of his time in Afghanistan that he was “prepared in every way. Doing my job. What we’d trained for...it was really just simple maths”.

Elsewhere, the book also contains an account of the Duke of Sussex being driven “by an Irishman” through the same tunnel in Paris where his mother died warning him if he ever spoke of the re-enactment he would be “hunted down”.