Irish FA not ruling out Northern Ireland ‘Pelé stadium’

Final goodbye: Pele’s coffin is draped in the Brazilian and Santos FC flags as his remains are transported from Vila Belmiro stadium, where he laid in state, to the cemetery during his funeral procession in Santos on Tuesday

The Irish Football Association (IFA) has not ruled out renaming the national stadium in honour of Pele.

It comes after Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the organisation will ask every country in the world to name a ground in tribute to the Brazilian legend, following his passing last week.

Pele scored more than 1,000 goals over the course of his career and won the World Cup three times.

He died last week at the age of 82 following a battle with cancer.

Mr Infantino was in Brazil on Tuesday for Pele’s funeral, prior to which around 250,000 fans filed past his coffin during a 24-hour wake.

Speaking to local reporters, the FIFA president said: “We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele.”

He added: “I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles. As Fifa, we will pay a tribute to the ‘King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”

Back in 2021 there were plans to name the famous Maracana stadium in Rio de Janerio after the football icon, however this was vetoed by the state governor.

Following Mr Infantino’s comments, the Belfast Telegraph asked the IFA whether it would consider his request.

An IFA spokesperson did not rule out the move and replied: “We are aware of Mir Infantino’s comments.”

While it may seem far-fetched for a stadium here to be named after Pele, the Brazilian icon does have some NI links - aside from having scores of fans here - such as playing with several Northern Ireland players over the years.

He was even pictured wearing a Northern Ireland jersey on one occasion. It happened when he was playing in America in the twilight of his career, when he was a team-mate of Larne man David Clements during a stint at New York Cosmos.

Clements, who began his career at Portadown, gifted his Brazilian teammate the shirt.

In the US Pele also played with Northern Ireland legend George Best, of whom he was a big fan.

Following Pele’s passing, a photo emerged of him alongside Best and Clements. NI football statistician Marshall Gillespie explained: “Bestie was at Los Angeles Aztecs at the time and the two of them played against each other. There is a great photo of the three of them; they obviously knew each other.

“Pele thought Best was the best player ever to play football, so they had contact over the years. There were a lot of Northern Ireland players who went over around that time. There was Brian Quinn, who used to play for Larne, and Terry Moore, a Canadian who played for Glentoran.

“Jimmy Nicholl also played for the Toronto Blizzards a few years later and Michael Niblock was there in 1973. There were a lot of players coming towards the end of their careers and these teams were just signing them up.

“It was a great time for American football. I remember some of that era because you used to still get players coming back when the American season ended.”