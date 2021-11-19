Irish FA passes on condolences to family of second fan who died during World Cup qualifier

THE Irish FA has passed on its condolences to the family of a second supporter who passed away suddenly during Monday’s game between Northern Ireland and Italy at Windsor Park.

Orr Gibson (74) from Cookstown suffered a heart attack just after the match.

Despite the best efforts by the emergency services and the PSNI, Mr Gibson died after he was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Mr Gibson’s death comes after Gary Hughes (58) also passed away before Monday night’s World Cup qualifier. He collapsed in a bar on the Lisburn Road.

A sales manager and father of two from Maysfields in Lisburn, Mr Hughes was a passionate Northern Ireland fan who travelled internationally to follow the team.

Mr Gibson is survived by his wife Liz, children Andrew, Joanne and Kyle, and the wider family circle.

His granddaughter Lesley Hegarty, paid tribute to him by saying: “Granda was a massive fan of the Northern Ireland team, he loved attending the matches and even at the age of 74 he organised to go on holiday to France which conveniently fell at the same time when Northern Ireland was playing in France for the Euros, which meant Granda was able to attend.

“We as a family will miss him greatly, his love for sport, his love for his family and his love for the Lord.”

The funeral service for Mr Gibson will be held on Saturday at 1.30pm in Molesworth Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in Cookstown cemetery.

Donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to Molesworth Presbyterian Church Building Fund.