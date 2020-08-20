Irish FA referee Richard Scott dies after accident at NIE substation

The Health and Safety Executive is looking into the tragic incident

An Irish FA referee lost his life in a workplace accident at an NIE substation yesterday.

Richard Scott (33), from Castledawson, was working at Drumnakelly Main Substation in Portadown when the incident occurred.

He is survived by his parents June and Harold, siblings Cherith and Jordan, and the wider family circle.

In a death notice, Mr Scott’s family said he will always be “loved and remembered”.

The head of refereeing at the IFA Trevor Moutray, said that Mr Scott was an experienced assistant referee, who officiated in the Premier Intermediate League and the Championship.

“He gave a number of loyal years to refereeing and will be sorely missed across the refereeing community,” he continued.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to his family at this difficult time.”

Tributes were also paid to the referee on social media by football clubs and flute bands across the country.

Mr Scott was a member of Dunamoney Flute Band, who said he died “doing the job he loved”.

“Richard was a dedicated member of the band for in excess of 15 years, his commitment to the band will be sorely missed,” the band said.

“He was always very proud to take the outside corner of the ranks and was always very professional and disciplined when he put the uniform on.

“We would ask that you keep Richard’s family in your prayers in the coming days and weeks ahead.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: “HSENI is aware of an incident and is making enquiries.”

NIE Networks managing director Paul Stapleton, speaking to the BBC, said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm an incident at Drumnakelly Main Substation yesterday morning which resulted in the fatality of one of our colleagues.

"The family of the employee has been informed and our deepest sympathies are with them at this incredibly difficult time."