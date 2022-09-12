Irish fishmonger on how ‘mother-in-law fish’ sparked friendship with Queen Elizabeth II

A fishmonger at Cork’s famous English market has recalled a “watershed moment” when Queen Elizabeth II visited the city over ten years ago and a famous photograph of the pair sharing a laugh was shared across the globe.

Pat O'Connell was one of five market stallholders selected to meet the Queen during a visit to the city, as part of her concluding visit to Ireland back in 2011.

Mr O’Connell said that many people assumed the joke was shared about a monkfish but was in reality about him comparing his nervousness at meeting the monarch to taking his wedding vows 30 years prior.

He was speaking on Monday morning’s BBC Good Morning Ulster programme when he pointed out: “Most people think it was over the monkfish, as most people know it’s not a pretty fish, and most people in Cork call it the mother-in-law fish.

“She had a laugh at that one first which people thought gave us that famous picture but then I told her that that week was my 30th wedding anniversary and that the last time I was that nervous was 30 years ago and she threw back her head and laughed and replied ‘but you’re ok now aren’t you?’ and I said ‘well, bit like a swan really, very smooth on top but paddling like hell underneath!’”

Mr O’Connell said it was “an incredible day for Cork city.”

“It was also an incredible day for the Queen I think because she got such an amazing welcome, I think in Cork she got the biggest welcome,” he said.

“I think she was much more relaxed on the day, so much so that when she left the market she went across the road and shook hands with people there.

“It was just such a memorable day,” he added.

“And it was watershed moment in history in a sense that I think there’s a lot of nasty history between both countries, but you can’t live in the past, you have to move on, you can’t forget but we will move on.

“We are neighbours and its much nicer when neighbours get on rather than constantly fighting and arguing with each other and I think the Queen played an incredible part in that.”

A few years after their first meeting, Mr O’Connell was invited to Buckingham Palace for a private audience with the Queen, where she instantly recognised him. The pair also exchanged letters over the years.

“Some of us were brought upstairs for a private audience with the Queen and [asked] would we stand in a circle, so when the Queen and Prince Philip came into the room, she spotted me and said ‘oh, my fishmonger has come over!’”