Irish Football Association reduces Northern Ireland ticket prices following fan outcry

There is to be good news for fans of the Green and White Army, with ticket prices for the upcoming men’s matches set to be reduced by the Irish Football Association.

The IFA said the decision was made following a meeting with the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs (AoNISC) on Thursday evening.

They said the changes will apply for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and European Championship games.

There will be a discount for campaign card holders, with a reduction of 18 to 20% in comparison to single match ticket prices.

They also said the GAWA Official scheme will be free to access for all Campaign Card holders.

The GAWA Official scheme was introduced as a paid-for membership option for Northern Ireland supporters to get first access to tickets and a range of other discounts and benefits.

Any Campaign Card holder who purchased the GAWA Official membership in 2021 is also set to be given a £10 food and drink voucher which can be used in Windsor Park.

Finally, there will be a bonus if the Northern Ireland team qualify for UEFA Euro 2024, with a £15 discount for every Campaign Card holder in the event.

“These tickets will go on sale next year and we would like to acknowledge the positive discussions we have had with the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs. We value their voice in these matters,” the IFA said.

The changes by the IFA follow a row that erupted earlier this year after some fans voiced their anger over individual match tickets for the crunch World Cup qualifying games against Switzerland in September and Italy last month starting at £52 each.

On the IFA website ahead of the Swiss game, three-match bundles for GAWA Official members had been advertised for between £112.50 and £145.50 for adults and £45 for juniors.

The official supporter group has held several meetings with the IFA over the last few months in order to discuss the issue.

Speaking following the meeting on Thursday, Gary McAllister, spokesperson for the AoNISC, said a “lot of progress” had been made.