Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to attend event marking NI centenary after President Higgins declined invitation

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is set to represent the Irish Government at a religious ceremony to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland later this month – an event President Michael D Higgins has declined to attend.

The government will consider an invitation from church leaders in Northern Ireland to attend the “service of reflection and hope to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”.

Coalition sources have indicated that Mr Coveney would attend on behalf of the Government of Ireland.

Mr Coveney’s spokesman declined to comment last night, saying the issue would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

The event takes place at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh on October 21, with Queen Elizabeth II and a representative of the UK government also invited.

It has proved controversial in recent weeks after Mr Higgins publicly declined the invitation to the interdenominational service last month.

President Higgins criticised the reference to the partition of Ireland in the title of the event and said on that basis he was not prepared to attend.

His decision was criticised by former taoiseach John Bruton, who said he should attend.

Speaking about his decision, Mr Higgins last month denied snubbing Queen Elizabeth after refusing to attend the event, saying that a “religious event” had become a “political statement”.

When asked about the controversy last month, Minister Coveney said: “We didn’t give any clear advice to the President in relation to this particular event. I think it’s quite clear from the statements that the President has made in relation to it that he made his own decision.

“He is the head of state, he is entitled to make his own decisions on his own diary and the events he attends. I think he has answered for himself on that,” he said, adding that at the time the Government had not been invited to the event “but if we do receive an invitation, of course we will give it serious consideration”.