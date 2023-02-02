Irish government facing calls to set up Omagh bomb probe after UK inquiry confirmed

Pressure is mounting on the Irish government to establish an investigation into the Omagh bombing after the Secretary of State confirmed there will be an independent statutory inquiry in the UK.

Chris Heaton-Harris told the Commons that he has listened to the affected families and taken “varying perspectives” into account, including on costs, before confirming details of the inquiry.

“I have weighed these up against the clear findings set out by the court, which we must meet for any investigation to be effective and compliant with our international obligations, and which are at the core of my decision,” he said.

Mr Heaton-Harris was referring to a High Court judgment which recommended a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failings in the run-up to the biggest single atrocity of the Troubles.

In July 2021, Mr Justice Horner recommended similar action in the Republic of Ireland to explore whether intelligence information could have thwarted the attack.

The legal action was brought by Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among 29 people killed by the Real IRA blast on August 15, 1998.

The inquiry will have the full powers set out in the Inquiries Act 2005, meaning it will be able to compel the production of all relevant materials and witnesses and take evidence under oath.

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said a simultaneous investigation is now required south of the border from where the attack “was planned, prepared and transported”.

She also reiterated concerns about the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which will grant immunity for perpetrators who co-operate with a truth recovery body.

“The opportunity for both truth and justice is something that should never be denied to anyone who has suffered at the hands of terrorists,” the Lagan Valley representative added.

“The United Kingdom Government has taken this step today.

“The Irish Government should now make clear whether they will fulfil the wish of the families and advance the opportunity for truth and justice by announcing a simultaneous, equivalent investigation.”

DUP MLA Tom Buchanan commended the “determination and courage” of the Omagh families while insisting there is now an “onus” on the Irish government to act.

TUV leader Jim Allister also acknowledged the “dignified campaign” that led to the inquiry being announced and said it “will be a test” for the Republic.

“Having miserably failed to deliver truth or justice for many victims of republican violence in the past, many will be watching to see how fully they cooperate with the Omagh inquiry,” he added.

The North Antrim MLA also expressed concerns about the Government’s legacy plans, which he described as “a travesty”.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan praised the Omagh families, “who have been incredibly brave and determined” in their long-running campaign.

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly also paid tribute to victims and survivors who “bravely campaigned” despite suffering “the greatest loss imaginable” on the darkest day in the town’s history.

He said that there is now “a glimmer of hope the questions being asked since 1998 will finally be answered” as he urged the Government to scrap its legacy proposals.

Shadow NI secretary Peter Kyle told MPs that the Republic of Ireland “has a moral obligation” to act.

Sinn Fein MP Órfhlaith Begley said the campaign by the Omagh families for the full truth about the killings of their loved ones has taken “a big step forward”.

“My first thoughts are with the Omagh families who have campaigned for almost 25 years with dignity and determination.

“They have faced many barriers in their efforts to uncover the full truth of what happened that day.

“The High Court ruling was clear in July 2021 on the need for investigations north and south. This ruling must be respected.

“The families deserve full transparency and full disclosure about the events which led to the killing of their loved ones.

“There should be no more delays and no more hold-ups preventing the families from finding out the truth."

The West Tyrone representative said the development shows the “sheer folly” of the UK Government’s “cruel and callous legacy bill” as she too called for it to be scrapped and for mechanisms in the Stormont House Agreement to be implemented.

“I am reiterating Sinn Féin’s call for an urgent summit involving the British and Irish governments and political parties on the issue of legacy,” Ms Begley added.

“If the British government is serious about upholding the legal right of victims and families to truth and justice, they will stop the passage of the Legacy Bill to allow for dialogue.”