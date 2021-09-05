Irish Government helps to fund research into use of language in NI media

The Irish Government is helping to fund research into the “use of language” by the media in Northern Ireland.

The research will be part of a project exploring the the role northern-based media outlets play in the public debate on issues such as potential constitutional change.

The majority of newspapers in Northern Ireland come from either a nationalist or unionist background, and critics say this often results in biased coverage. Phone-in radio shows in the North have also been accused of fuelling divisions.

The new research is expected to explore these issues and is part of the Future Relationship Conversations Project, which is partly funded by Simon Coveney’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

The project is led by a Derry-based community development organisation, the Holywell Trust. It has stated that while the research project is partly funded by the Irish Government, it would have no part in choosing the topics researched.

A DFA spokesperson said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund awarded a grant of €55,000 in December 2020 on the basis of an application from the Holywell Trust in Derry. This funding was to support a broad ranging project involving dialogue and research in relation to options for future relationships and constitutional arrangements on the island of Ireland without any predetermined outcome or agenda.

“The project was intended to draw out diverse views, with a particular focus on those from a Protestant, Unionist, or Loyalist tradition. It also envisaged conducting research into relevant topics intended to support an informed and constructive dialogue that would support reconciliation.”

There are three Northern Ireland-based daily newspapers. The News Letter and Belfast Telegraph historically catered for a unionist audience, while The Irish News has traditionally had a nationalist outlook.

The majority of local newspapers in Northern Ireland also historically come from either a ‘green’ or ‘orange’ background.

BBC Northern Ireland broadcasts two popular daily phone-in radio shows, The Nolan Show and Talkback, while there is also a TV version of The Nolan Show.

There is also a morning phone-in show on the Belfast-based U105 radio station.

In particular, the radio version of The Nolan Show provokes a lot of response. It is described by its host Stephen Nolan as “the biggest show in the country” — a claim backed up by listenership figures.

However, critics say it plays a divisive role in Northern Ireland.

An online petition this year calling for the show to be cancelled was signed by more than 13,000 people.

However, the BBC criticised attempts to “smear and censor” its journalism. “None of this is compatible with press freedom. The BBC’s airwaves remain a place of open enquiry and debate — for everyone,” said a BBC spokesperson.

The multi award-winning Nolan Show has also received the support of the National Union of Journalists.

A tender for the new research into the role of the media in Northern Ireland has just been issued.

The tender states that the aim of the research is “to review and assess the impact of the use of language by Northern Ireland-based media, and the positive/negative contribution that this makes to addressing division and deepening understanding of the constitutional issue.”

The research will be carried out over the next few months and its findings are due to made public before the end of the year.

In the tender document, the Future Relationship Conversations team says it does not have a “preferred outcome” on the constitutional issue, other than “enhancing the discussion by providing accurate and informed information”.

“There is a need and growing desire across communities to have a conversation on the future constitutional status of Northern Ireland and Ireland,” it adds.

“Brexit has added an extra dimension to the conversation, and has made the possibility of a border poll more likely.

“It also clearly demonstrated the dangers in holding referendums with limited information on the outcome of decisions.

“We are convinced that if people are informed and are engaged on issues, and have the opportunity to shape and inform debate, then the impact of the conversations will be less divisive in local communities.”

This story has been updated to include comments from the Department of Foreign Affairs. The headline also been changed to more accurately reflect the content of the Holywell Trust's tender document, which states that the project will “review and assess the impact of the use of language by Northern Ireland based media and the positive/negative contribution that this makes to addressing division and deepening understanding of the constitutional issue”.