Irish Government kept in dark over criminal investigation into Bloody Sunday

Days before the Saville Inquiry was announced, Bertie Ahern was urging Tony Blair to right the wrong of the Widgery “con-job”, declassified state papers reveal.

Lord Widgery carried out the initial investigation into the Bloody Sunday atrocity when 13 people were shot dead by the British Army’s Parachute Regiment in 1972.

It was considered a whitewash by the nationalist community and it wasn’t until April 1998 that the Saville Inquiry was set up to examine the shootings.

The state papers show how the Irish Government was kept in the dark about potential criminal investigations against British soldiers in 1998.

Previously secret files from the National Archives reveal that on January 16, 1998, the Taoiseach told Blair that Sinn Fein was “strongly upset” about a “propositions document” as they believed the British and Irish Prime Ministers were “too indulgent of unionist concerns”.

It added: “There is a perception in nationalist Ireland, especially in Northern Ireland, that both of us reacted to the ‘playing of the Orange card’.”

He was keen to act in ways that were “sympathetic to nationalist positions in the period ahead,” the documents show.

Ahern urged Blair to accept the necessity for an independent inquiry into Bloody Sunday.

The very same day the two leaders had a conversation by telephone. Ahern said Sinn Fein were “jumping all over him at present” and he would have “everyone walking all over him” if he didn’t get a Bloody Sunday inquiry established.

The Prime Minister made no mention of plans for criminal proceedings against British soldiers which had been included in a draft statements by the NIO and under Blair’s name, as well as being discussed by senior ministers.

Blair instead said he was worried about opening old wounds by ordering an inquiry, as there would be calls for inquests into “atrocities by the other side, such as Enniskillen”.

Ahern made clear it was “ordinary people” killed on Bloody Sunday and wounds had never healed. Exerting pressure, he added that they will be “blown out of the water” if there is no independent inquiry.

However, Blair stressed that an inquiry could drag on for months and months and if the ceasefire broke down in the meantime he would “look ridiculous”.

Clearly dissatisfied with that response, Ahern said the reality was that Widgery was a “con-job”, and people fighting for an inquiry were not the Provisional IRA, but people like churchmen and the previous Irish government who wanted justice for innocent people.

Ahern said that Bloody Sunday was more difficult than Sinn Fein. The document stated: “He had had two and a half hours with the ‘bearded man’ (presumably Gerry Adams) that morning.

“There had been ‘blood on the walls’. He could live with this. But he did not want all of nationalist opinion in Ireland on his back.”

Concluding, Blair asked if it was Ahern’s opinion that if there was no independent inquiry, they should do nothing. Going further, Ahern said if there was no independent inquiry, they should do nothing until he “finished in politics”.

On January 21 Blair and Ahern held another ten-minute phone call. The British and Irish leaders agreed it would be desirable to make an announcement before the Bloody Sunday anniversary.

Once again, Blair made no mention about a criminal investigation or a ministerial meeting examining the possibility of a public inquiry which was scheduled for the following day.

Ahern would not be told about an official announcement of an inquiry until the day it was made public in the House of Commons.

Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern have been contacted for comment.