Irish language audio announcements introduced on west Belfast Glider route

There are to be Irish language audio announcements along the west Belfast route of Translink’s Glider bus, the Infrastructure Minister has confirmed.

From Tuesday, those using the service will hear the bi-lingual announcements on the route between Millfield to McKinstry Road and also at the Colin Connect Hub.

Last year, bi-lingual signs were added to the service on the west Belfast route.

Speaking at the introduction of the new audio announcements, Minister John O’Dowd said: “From today, in addition to the bi-lingual internal signage which was introduced in 2021, the audio ‘next stop’ announcements for passengers will be made in both Irish and English.

“This will be implemented on Glider services operating from Millfield to McKinstry Road and at the Colin Connect Hub.

“While there is still much more to do in ensuring greater equality for the Irish language there is no doubt that this is another positive step forward.

“My Department and Translink worked closely with Forbairt Feirste, the Inclusive Mobility and Transport Advisory Committee and the Royal National Institute of Blind People on the implementation of this important project to ensure accuracy in the translations and that accessibility for more vulnerable public transport users was fully considered.

“I would like to thank them for their valuable contribution and support.”