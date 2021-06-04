Irish language legislation ‘victory for Sinn Fein’ says Jim Allister branding Ulster Scots element ‘a joke’

The TUV leader Jim Allister branded Ulster Scots language legislation a “joke”, as he dismissed claims it would be respected in the wider cultural elements of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal.

He said it was a cultural movement and no more than a dialect. He said Sinn Fein had “weaponised” the Irish language claiming a commissioner – brought about by any future legislation – would “supercharge” the language in imposing it across the country.

“It is victory to Sinn Fein. That is what Sinn Fein demanded that is what Sinn Fein is getting - that seems to be the template of rollover-Poots leadership,” he told the BBC Stephen Nolan programme.

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has said he wishes to “expedite” the rollout of the NDNA deal that re-established power sharing at Stormont in January 2020.

The deal at the time included additional protections for Irish and Ulster Scots included in a wider cultural bill, with Sinn Fein pressing Mr Poots for a firm commitment in recent days.

Speaking on BBC’s Nolan Show on Friday, Jim Allister said those who care about Ulster Scots wouldn’t be persuaded by such a deal, as he accused Edwin Poots of “rolling over” to Sinn Fein’s demands.

“Ulster Scots is a joke in terms of this legislation,” he told the show.

“Ulster Scots is not a language as we know it. It is essentially a culture and in language terms a dialect.

“There will be Irish Language legislation I don’t care what they call it, it is the content.

“Nobody who really cares about Ulster Scots culture is going to be persuaded that they, for a few sweeties on Ulster Scots, should lie down under Irish language legislation.

“Anyone who reads the legislation will see where the balance of power lies. It is a con and I am very saddened that Edwin Poots has turned so quickly into rollover leader of unionism.”

The DUP’s Paul Givan reiterated future legislation would not involve a “stand-alone Irish language act” and said there had been a “misrepresentation”.

“There are three strands within the New Decade, New Approach around cultural framework,” he explained.

“One relates to creating an office of identity. Then there is an aspect related to Irish. Then there is an aspect related to Ulster Scots and British identity.

“There will not be a standalone Irish Language act whenever we get to the other side of the changes.”

Meanwhile, Mr Givan rejected that DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley had been forced to perform a u-turn by the party over her views on abortion.

Ms Bradley has previously expressed empathy with women, facing “the most difficult decisions”, who were currently forced to travel outside Northern Ireland for abortions.

The MLA put out a statement on Thursday expressing a more hardline position closer to the DUP’s, with the party having recently blocked attempts by both Sinn Fein and Health Minister Robin Swann to put the commissioning of abortion services into place.

When questioned if Ms Bradley was pressured into changing her position, Mr Givan said this was not true.

“What has been reported, that Paula Bradley was pressurised into this statement is simply not true,” he added.

“It is the party’s view that these issues are devolved that it is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive and the Assembly.

“Paula’s position on this and my position on this is the DUP’s position. There is no difference of opinion within the DUP on this.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​