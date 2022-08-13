Irish language rappers Kneecap unveil mural of burning PSNI Land Rover in west Belfast

'DJ Próvaí' from Irish language rap group Kneecap in front of their mural of a burning police Land Rover in west Belfast. Credit: Kneecap

Some unionists have shared their disdain after Irish language rap group Kneecap unveiled a mural of a burning police Land Rover on Friday evening.

The artwork was revealed in west Belfast at 5.30pm, ahead of Kneecap’s Feile An Phobail gig at Falls Park.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson shared a photo to Twitter, which shows one of Kneecap’s members – with the stage name of DJ Próvaí – in front of the mural wearing a green, white and gold balaclava.

Mr Bryson wrote that he “will await” the ‘serious concerns’ of a Belfast city councillor from the SDLP in relation to the mural.

The SDLP and Kneecap have been contacted for further comment.

The hip-hop band has become well-known for its anti-unionist rhetoric and controversial music in the past.

In 2019, the west Belfast outfit defended their advert for an upcoming tour, which featured the then DUP leader Arlene Foster strapped to a rocket on top of a bonfire.

Kneecap’s members said it was "just a fine piece of art" and added that they didn't mind if anyone was offended.

Earlier that year, the group was also condemned for its "outrageous behaviour" after they led chants of "Get the Brits out now" at the Empire pub in south Belfast, which had been visited by Prince William and Kate Middleton just a day earlier.