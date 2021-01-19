Irish language signage to be rolled out for west Belfast Glider service

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said signage will be implemented ‘as quickly as possible’

Irish language signage will be rolled out on the west Belfast’s Glider route from Millfield to McKinstry Road, the Infrastructure Minister has confirmed.

SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon explained that the sign boards will contain both the English and Irish language.

She added that the new signs are in line with the commitments to Irish language in the New Decade, New Approach agreement and will be introduced “as quickly as possible”.

“This is a step in the right direction for language equality and while it’s just a first step, I want to make clear that I am ambitious and committed to realising the change promised in New Decade, New Approach and a year on since the signing of this agreement, I am pleased that I am making progress on the promises made to our Irish language community,” stated Ms Mallon.

“As I have outlined since coming to office, one of my priorities in government will be to ensure equality is at the heart of all that we do.

“Equality cannot wait and while there is still much more work to be done, I want to send a clear signal that the change needed must come.

“I look forward to working with all partners right across Northern Ireland to deliver on the promises our citizens deserve.”

Sinn Fein’s West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan welcomed the move.

“This is a positive step in visibility and inclusion of the Irish language as part of the fabric of the city,” he said.

“More and more people are using Irish on a daily basis across Belfast and the language adds to the cultural vibrancy of our city.

“These signs will help tell the story of our streets and our place names.”