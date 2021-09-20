Irish League footballer found safe after missing appeal

It’s reported that a missing Irish League footballer has been found following an appeal from his family.

An appeal to locate Ballymena United player Jude Winchester (28) had been posted across social media on Monday.

Just after 6pm, a post from Willowbank Football Club said: “Thanks to everyone that came together, Jude has been found safe and sound”

It’s reported that his Silver Volkswagen had also been found in Newcastle’s Donard Park.

A well known footballer in the Irish League, he has played for both Cliftonville and Ballymena United.