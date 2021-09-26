Irish novelist Colm Toibin says some Protestants view Republic as ‘strange and foreign’ place

An Irish novelist has claimed some Protestants in Northern Ireland view the Republic as a “very strange and foreign place”.

The Magician author Colm Toibin also questioned whether people in the south would want Northern Ireland’s “sectarian hatreds” and “basket case” economy and politics in the event of a united Ireland vote.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1’s Brendan O’Connor Show on Saturday, Mr Toibin argued the case for a “united Ireland solution” had not been properly thought out.

Read more Writer Colm Toibin picks up US peace prize

“Anyone who spends time in Protestant or Presbyterian Northern Ireland realises that there are people who really do view the Republic as a very strange and foreign place and they don’t want, I mean they really don’t want, to be under its sway,” he said.

“And we have to take account of that. The great thing about the Good Friday Agreement was it included both/and, so that you can be both British and Irish,” he said.

“So what would you say to someone whose identity was fully British, who saw Scotland in a way as their sort of hinterland or as their mainland, saying . . . you’re going to have to be run by Dublin?

“And they will say, ‘Well I don’t want this’, but the whole point of our politics in the last few decades has been to say if you don’t want it, we will work out a constitutional arrangement whereby your desires can be in some way represented.

“So this united Ireland solution seems to me to be too quick and easy and sort of un-thought-out.”

In 2017, the journalist and essayist won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, a US lifetime achievement award that celebrates the power of literature to foster peace, social justice and global understanding.

During the interview, the author went on to pose a rhetorical question to those living in the Republic of Ireland who advocate a unity vote.

”How much more tax would you pay willingly to fund Northern Ireland? Because someone has to fund it,” he added.

“On the practical levels do we want to have their [Northern Ireland’s] sectarian hatreds down here and the basket case that is their economy and the basket case that is their politics . . . and do they want the basket case that is say . . . the ordinary daily workings of the HSE, for example?”