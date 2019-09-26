Irish Olympic sprinter McAdorey (45) loses cancer battle

Former Irish Olympic sprinter John McAdorey has passed away after losing his battle with cancer.

The 45-year-old Ballymena native, who represented Ireland in the 4x100m relay at the Sydney Games in 2000, passed away peacefully at the Cancer Centre in Belfast City Hospital yesterday.

Along with Ballymena athlete Paul Brizzel, Mr McAdorey was part of a quartet whose Irish record set in Australia of 39.26 seconds still stands. Both athletes were guided by Ballymena and Antrim coach and former Olympian Maeve Kyle (91).

Mr McAdorey celebrated his birthday during a pre-Games training camp and celebrated with his Irish team-mates at the time.

In that same week, the athlete set a personal best of 10.28 seconds in the 100m. However, his quickest legal time was a 10.45 in 2002 when he missed out on selection for Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games team.

After ending his career prematurely due to work commitments, Mr McAdorey helped nurture talented local sprinter Lauren Roy.

Mr McAdorey is survived by his partner Julie and sons Conor and Callum. He will also be remembered by his father Matthew, mother Marian, sisters Kerri and Lyndsey, brother Joshua and the wider family circle.

His funeral will take place on Saturday at 2pm at Stevenson's Funeral Home in Ballymena, followed by interment at Cullybackey New Cemetery.