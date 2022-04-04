Irish passport holders in NI urged to check expiry date before booking holidays as applications ‘off the charts’

Irish passport holders in Northern Ireland are being advised to check their passport expiry dates if looking to travel abroad this summer, as growing pressure on services in Dublin is causing delays.

The Irish Passport Service is experiencing a high demand for applications, with over 100,000 made in March alone.

First time passport applications, which take longer to be processed due to complexity, are experiencing especially lengthy delays.

The issue has been exacerbated by the fact that the Dublin Passport Office was closed to all but urgent applications for long periods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said numbers had gone “off the charts” in the last three months.

He recently told the Dail that more than 400,000 applications had been received since the start of this year.

In January, 137,000 applications were made, following by over 150,000 in February and more than 100,000 last month.

Mr Coveney said: “I strongly urge anyone who is considering travelling overseas this year, particularly families with young children, to check the validity of their passports before booking travel and to apply for their passports online in plenty of time.

“Over 264,000 passports have been issued from 1 January to 20 March 2022, compared to 21,000 passports issued over the same period in 2021.”

Sinn Fein’s leader in the Irish Senate, the Seanad, has renewed calls for an Irish passport office in Northern Ireland to help alleviate the present pressure on passport office staff.

Niall O Donnghaile said: “A total of 182,000 Irish passports are waiting to be processed. This shows that a passport office in the north is much needed.

“Families are losing money by missing out on holidays despite extra staff being brought into deal with the extra applications.

“Given that the Foreign Affairs Minister has acknowledged the ‘off the charts’ applications, opening an office in the north could help alleviate some pressure from the passport office and post office workers.

“I will again be raising this campaign in the Seanad and would call on the government to engage positively, prepare and deliver for citizens.”

Mr Coveney said a number of initiatives that the Passport Service will be making to help with application turnaround times include prioritising first time applications, and the implementation of a new document management system which was put in place in early March, to help improve the processing time for applicants who have been asked to submit additional documents.

According to the Irish Department for Foreign Affairs, the current passport processing times are:

- 10 working days for simple adult online renewals

- 15 working days for complex or child online renewals

- 35 working days for first-time applications on Passport Online

- Eight weeks for An Post’s mail-in “Passport Express” service

If travelling anywhere within the European Union with an Irish passport, its expiry date must be valid up to your return date.

If going to the United States, your Irish passport must be valid up to your return date and must be an electronic (biometric) passport. An electronic passport is also distinguishable by the symbol on the front of the passport booklet.

Travellers should be aware that the entry requirements of almost all Asian countries stipulate that passports must be valid for at least six months. If you have less than six months validity on your passport, you will not be allowed to enter many Asian countries and will need to apply for a new passport.

The Irish government added that the passport validity required for countries outside of the EU and US varies greatly so contact your travel agent or the embassy of the country you're travelling to for the most up-to-date requirements.