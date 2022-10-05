Irish passport holders include ‘Orangemen and hardcore loyalists’, council debate hears

The latest census has shown a surge in the number of people in Northern Ireland holding Irish passports

A council is calling for an Irish passport office to be established north of the border amid news that “dozens and dozens of Orangemen who are hardcore loyalists” already have the travel documents.

A debate at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council this week heard stories of family holidays ruined or people being left behind from trips abroad thanks to their Irish passport taking too long to process in the Republic.

Downpatrick councillor Oonagh Hanlon (SF) said the move would “ease the burden” on local applicants, although the DUP’s Henry Reilly dismissed the idea as “silly”.

The latest census has shown a surge in the number of people in Northern Ireland holding Irish passports, up 63.5% in the last 10 years.

Ms Hanlon put forward the motion to contact Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney to raise the issue.

She said: “My office is inundated with people having issues with passport applications in the North. I personally have had to liaise with people who have had to cancel holidays and I have spent hours on the phone at passport offices with no success.

“There have been some families having to make the difficult choice of whether to split the family up or cancel the holiday altogether. There are people who have applied for a passport last Christmas and in June they still did not have it. A passport office should be brought about in the North to ease the burden on applicants from here.”

Mr Reilly (DUP) highlighted a growth of applications for Irish passports in the unionist community but was against establishing an office in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I know, dozens and dozens of Orangemen who are hardcore loyalists and they have an Irish passport. I understand the emotional attachment that Councillor O’Hanlon would have with the Irish Republic and passports, but there is absolutely no need for an Irish passport office here.

“There isn’t even a passport office in Donegal, in the north of the Republic.

“I have even been on the phone myself to Dublin to try to expedite passports for constituents.”

Ms Hanlon’s motion passed with support from Sinn Fein, SDLP and Alliance.

All seven unionist councillors present voted against it.