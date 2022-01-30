Irish President Higgins leads tributes to the victims of Bloody Sunday

Politicians and religious leaders back families’ campaign for justice

Irish President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the men killed on Bloody Sunday on its 50th anniversary, saying the victims continue to be honoured through a commitment to rights that “were won at such great cost”.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30, 1972, in the city. Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

In a virtual address on Sunday , Mr Higgins paid tribute to the victims of Bloody Sunday and all those who lost their lives throughout the Troubles. He said: “The 30th of January 1972 will live on in our collective memory, as will your efforts of vindication of the truth.

“We honour the morality of that memory today. We honour the men who died. And we continue to honour them into the future by our continued commitment to the rights that were won at such great cost.”

He added: “Let us all celebrate that, in transcending all the darkness and the wrongs, the exclusions, today Derry stands as a beacon of hope and justice, of battling and succeeding against the odds, a peace and a people with an inclusive achievement of dignified and respectful ethical remembering.

“That is your legacy and the legacy of those who lost their lives on that day, Bloody Sunday, and on subsequent days. It is a contribution to be sustained and extended.”

The names of the Bloody Sunday victims were read out by actor Adrian Dunbar at the Beyond the Silence event held at the Millennium Forum in Derry. A choir sang Danny Boy while images of the 1972 march and subsequent justice campaigns, as well as the Saville inquiry ruling, were displayed in the background.

Families of those killed on Bloody Sunday held pictures of their loved ones at the front of the stage.

Line Of Duty actor Dunbar said: “Bloody Sunday was one of the darkest days since the foundation of Northern Ireland.

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: People gather at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry, also known as Derry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“A hammer blow from a callous and cruel Government, designed to squeeze the sense of freedom out of the people of Derry and choke the struggle for civil rights for all, regardless of political view or persuasion.”

Earlier in the day, religious leaders took part in a cross community wreath laying ceremony. Presbyterian minister Dr David Latimer told the crowd the Bloody Sunday families’ fight for justice has been inspirational across the world.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said the “horror inflicted” on Bloody Sunday has “thankfully been exposed and challenged”.

“Very painfully the Bloody Sunday families were denied for too long the truth about what happened to their loved ones, and sadly they are not alone,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin laid a wreath at a memorial ceremony and said he supported the families’ campaign for justice. He thanked the families for their “dignified, persistent and courageous” campaign in the pursuit of justice, truth and accountability.

He said the families of victims should always have primacy in terms of dealing with the past and there should be no amnesties for anybody.

Mr Martin also said it would have been “helpful” if some unionist parties had been represented at the commemoration.

UUP leader Doug Beattie paid his respects on Twitter, saying: “We all hurt the same, we all grieve the same and the pain of the past is not always washed away with time. The events of 50 years ago today were unjustified. By showing compassion and empathy, with the aim of healing, we should not be afraid to admit what was wrong.”