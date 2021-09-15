Irish president Michael D Higgins rejects invitation to NI centenary event with Queen

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has declined an invitation to attend a church service in Armagh with Queen Elizabeth II.

Irish President Michael D Higgins has declined an invitation to attend a church service in Armagh with the Queen to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary.

The Irish Times reported that the service, due to take place in the coming weeks, is being organised by the leaders of the main Christian churches.

A spokesman for the president said that he was not in a position to attend the ceremony and organisers have been informed.

“The President, through his office, has already conveyed his good wishes to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the spokesman told the paper.

“The president has welcomed and continues to welcome any opportunities to meet with her majesty and members of her family.”

It is believed that his decision has disappointed organisers.

Catholic primate Archbishop Eamon Martin will attend, as will Church of Ireland primate Archbishop John McDowell and other church leaders.

Organisers hoped that both political traditions in Ireland would be represented at a very high level through the ceremony.

In an interview last December, Dr Martin criticised politicians for refusing to engage with events marking the creation of Northern Ireland.

“I would like to see the 2021 centenary as an opportunity for greater mutual understanding,” the archbishop said then.

“I am somewhat disappointed that many of our nationalist and republican political leaders have dismissed the centenary of 2021 altogether, because for me I think it’s really important to seize it as a moment to reflect on where we’ve come from.”

The Belfast Telegraph has approached the president’s office for comment.