Irish Sea border port facilities won’t be in place before 2023, councillors told

Port infrastructure in Belfast required to deal with the Irish Sea Border will not be in place until 2023, and the City Council has been told by a senior official that the Brexit grace period “will probably be extended”.

The Council received a “port health update” at a recent meeting of its Brexit Committee, where members were given the latest information on the controversial infrastructure required by the Northern Ireland Protocol element of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The committee heard that hiring new port staff for the council site at Corry Place, close to Clarendon Dock, was “challenging” due to transient employment, and also that no new facilities were planned at the site until 2023.

Councillors were told by Director of City Services Siobhan Toland that “soundings” of further extensions of grace periods were “practical” for the council.

Under EU food safety rules, certain products are not allowed to enter the single market from non-member countries such as the UK. For example, chilled meats sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are not allowed under the protocol, although a ‘grace period’ has been in place since January.

It was due to end in June but has been extended until September 30 – although there is still no agreement on how to resolve the dispute in the long term over checks between GB and NI.

Some checks that were already in place were suspended in Larne earlier this year over a purported threat to some border staff checking goods. Staff were briefly withdrawn, after the threat level was questioned.

Advice: Siobhan Toland told councillors the grace period may be extended again

Belfast Council saw no immediate threat to its port staff, who continued work with an increased supervisory presence from the PSNI.

Ms Toland told Belfast councillors: “The looming deadlines obviously have an impact on businesses, but also it has an impact on our service delivery. The soundings we are getting is that the grace period will probably be extended, but again, we remain in the hands of the negotiations.”

She said the EU conducted an audit earlier this summer at Corry Place to see how the council was applying procedures. The results will be given to the UK Government in late August.