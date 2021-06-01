Irish set to overtake French in popularity with school pupils

The number of students learning Irish at A-level in Northern Ireland is set to overtake those studying French in the next few years, a survey has revealed.

The British Council said that language lessons in schools have been the hardest hit by Covid-19, which is set to accelerate the steep decline in language learning over the last decade.

After the Department of Education announced that there would be no oral examinations as part of A-levels and GCSEs for 2022, the survey also found that Spanish has overtaken French as the most popular language at A-level, and on current trends will soon overtake French at GCSE as well.

It revealed that 54% of Year 9 pupils surveyed found language learning online harder during lockdown than their other subjects

Language teaching in primary schools surveyed has all but collapsed due to Covid-19 and in post primaries most pupils do not see languages being part of their future career.

Just 44% of the 1,528 pupils who responded are planning to do a language for GCSE.

It also showed that grammar schools continue to devote much more time to compulsory language learning than secondary schools.

The Language Trends Northern Ireland report surveyed over 15% of primary schools, 57% of post-primaries and over 1,500 Year 9 pupils to learn more about language provision in Northern Ireland.

It follows on from British Council’s inaugural research in 2019, which showed a steep decline in language learning over the past decade.

The report found that Covid-19 has had a ‘big impact’ on language lessons — with 43% of teachers surveyed reporting that language teaching was ‘severely disrupted’ by the pandemic.

This was especially true in schools with a higher than average percentage of its pupils entitled to free school meals, where pupils did not have regular access to the internet.

In connection with this, the majority (54%) of Year 9 pupils found language learning online harder than their other subjects during lockdown.

French in particular has been undergoing a steep decline since the turn of the millennium, while Irish has shown some slight growth. German in schools at both GCSE and A-level continues to decline, with only 67 pupils taking German at A-level in 2019 — the lowest figure on record — and 90 pupils in 2020.

Barriers cited for the decline include the perceived level of difficulty of languages at GCSE and A-level, the off-putting grading system, and structural barriers such as a lack of finance and inflexibility of school timetables.

Outside the ‘big four’ languages of French, German, Irish and Spanish, schools offer several languages as part of extra-curricular or enrichment subjects at Key Stage 3. These include Mandarin, Arabic, Polish, Portuguese and Persian (Farsi).

There is a stark contrast between language learning between grammar and secondary (non-grammar) schools — with grammar schools continuing to devote much more time to compulsory language learning. On average, teachers estimated 65% of the Year 11 cohort in grammar schools were taking a language, as opposed to 23% in non-grammar schools.

The Language Trends Northern Ireland 2021 report was carried out by Dr Ian Collen, director of the Northern Ireland Centre for Information on Language Teaching and Research (NICILT) at Queen’s University and is part of a series of research on language learning by the British Council across the UK.

He said the decreasing uptake of modern languages at GCSE in the majority of non-selective schools is the main concern.

“We now know why young people are put off languages; it is time to act to save the discipline,” he said.

“To appeal to a broader range of young people, policy makers need to urgently review the content of the Northern Ireland Curriculum, as well as adapt the mode of assessment of GCSE Modern Languages.”

Jonathan Stewart, director of British Council in Northern Ireland, said the findings illustrate the barriers which language pupils have experienced through remote learning.

“However, it is encouraging to see how schools have been able to adapt and pivot to online learning and in many cases maintain their international connections,” he said. “The research also points to other reasons to be optimistic, including positive engagement from pupils and the motivation of teachers — but there are clearly challenges for us all in making the case for the long term benefits of being able to speak another language.”

At primary school level the research found that language teaching has all but collapsed due to Covid-19, with just 15% of schools teaching a language, down from 55% in 2019.